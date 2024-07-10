Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution on centralized printing of draft notices to reduce burden on TCRs

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution that will reduce the paperwork burden on the TCR and centralize the process of printing draft notices.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

From now on, the TCRs will be able to issue draft notices using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, which should significantly simplify and speed up the procedure. Relevant amendments have been made to the Procedure for Conscription of Citizens for Military Service during Mobilization in a Special Period.

Previously, TCR operators had to manually issue draft notices, which took a lot of time and resources. Now, this process is becoming centralized: summonses can be generated and printed using the Oberih register. TCR operators will also be able to sign draft notices using a qualified electronic signature.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the method of notification of persons liable for military service has not changed: the draft notices will continue to be issued in person or sent by mail.

