Ukraine will become NATO member, but it is too early to say when it will happen - Stoltenberg

All allies agree that Ukraine will become a NATO member, but it is too early to say when exactly this will happen.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this before the NATO summit in Washington.

"To invite a new ally, we need a consensus. And all the allies agree that Ukraine will become a member, but it is too early to say when exactly that will happen," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General noted that the Allies "are moving closer and closer to Ukraine's membership in NATO together with Ukraine".

"And we are doing this through concrete actions, because Ukraine's membership, of course, depends in part on the language, the wording that we will agree later today in the NATO declaration on Ukraine's membership. But it also has a lot to do with the concrete actions we are taking to bring Ukraine closer to membership," he said.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO is stepping up cooperation with Ukraine and taking a leading role in security and training.