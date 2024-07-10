Russians are transporting under guard Crimean political prisoner Remzi Bekirov to unknown destination - Lubinets

Crimean Tatar Remzi Bekirov, illegally sentenced to 19 years in prison, was transported under guard from prison #2 in Yeniseisk, Krasnoyarsk Krai, to an unknown destination.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.



As noted, the political prisoner was supposed to be taken on July 5 to a transit point in Krasnoyarsk, and from there - to a strict regime prison colony. He was not informed where exactly.



Earlier, the Crimean Tatar was denied the transfer of Bekirov to a colony closer to Crimea in Rostov region. However, due to the "medium level of response" introduced in the regions of Russia, he was denied.

"Russia is grossly violating the Geneva Conventions and norms on the humane treatment of civilians in time of war, not stopping the criminal practice of illegally transferring Ukrainian citizens to its territory," Lubinets emphasized.



The Ombudsman added that this is the 15th case of illegal transfer of Ukrainian political prisoners to the territory of the Russian Federation recorded by the Ombudsman's Office since the beginning of 2024.

Earlier it was reported that during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over a list of Crimean Tatars held in Russian prisons to facilitate their release.