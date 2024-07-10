Zelenskyy meets with new Dutch Prime Minister Schoof for first time: they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defence

On 10 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with the newly appointed Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.

"The main focus of the talks is on strengthening Ukrainian air defence, Ukraine's defence needs, developing defence cooperation and planning the training of Ukrainian pilots. I am grateful for the inviolability of the Netherlands' principled position in supporting our country," Zelenskyy said.

During his first telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof assured that his country would continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression.

