Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians in Zaporizhzhia region: Prosecutor General’s Office initiates proceedings

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the reported fact of another shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

"The terrorist state of Russia continues to demonstrate complete disregard for the law and basic human morality. Another proof of this is the video of the killing of two captured Ukrainian soldiers by the Russian military. The footage clearly shows that the defenders of Ukraine laid down their arms and offered no resistance. The occupiers are cynically shooting unarmed people," he said in a statement.

Kostin noted that criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder. According to the investigation, the crime was committed in June 2024 near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Another 7 servicemen of Russian Armed Forces who shot civilians in Bucha during occupation have been served suspicion notices - Prosecutor General’s Office. VIDEO

"We know that this is no accident. This is a deliberate policy of the Kremlin's criminal regime to destroy everything Ukrainian. We will find and punish all those involved: both those who gave this criminal order and the direct perpetrators of this brutal crime.

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime," Kostin stressed.

Read more: One person wounded as result of Russian shelling of Bilenke village in Zaporizhzhia

As a reminder, on 10 July, a video was posted on social media showing a war crime committed by Russians - the shooting of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

In his commentary, the author of the publication said: "In the Zaporizhzhya direction, Russian scums shot a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to preliminary data, the crime was committed by the occupiers from the 70th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces."