1 person killed and 1 injured as result of shelling of Hrodivka community in Donetsk region

On 10 July, Russians attacked the village of Novoekonomichne in the Hrodivka community of the Donetsk region, killing at least one person and injuring another.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, wrote about this on Telegram channel.

"The Russians carried out 2 air strikes on the village, destroying 3 houses and an outbuilding, damaging 16 private houses," he said.

At the same time, Filashkin noted that this is only preliminary information and the final consequences of the shelling will be established over time.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that due to the security situation in certain settlements of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, forced evacuation of children was introduced. 186 children with their families in the Kharkiv region and 38 children with their parents in the Donetsk region are subject to forced evacuation.

