US will not be drawn into Putin’s chosen war, but we will support Ukraine - Austin

The United States will not join the war started by Putin, but will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"As the current administration has made clear, we will not be drawn into the reckless war chosen by Putin. But we will support Ukraine in its fight for its sovereignty and security. We will defend every inch of NATO territory and continue to strengthen NATO's collective defense and deterrence," the Pentagon chief said.

Austin noted that after Putin's invasion of Ukraine, NATO has become "bigger than ever."

"And our new allies in Finland and Sweden have brought the number of alliance members to 32. And make no mistake: Putin's war is not the result of NATO expansion. Putin's war is the reason for NATO's expansion," the minister said.

He reiterated that the United States will deepen cooperation in support of Ukraine's self-defense.

"It is another sign of our deep commitment to Ukraine's self-defense that a coalition of nations is working tirelessly to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. And today, President Biden, along with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark, is proud to announce that the F-16 delivery has officially begun, and Ukraine will be flying F-16s this summer," Austin said.