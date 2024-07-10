Denmark will become first NATO country to directly finance production of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition - Umierov

Denmark will directly finance Ukrainian arms and ammunition production.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov after a meeting with his Danish counterpart Trolls Lund Poulsen and Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, Censor.NET reports.

"The key issue of the meeting was the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. We are preparing to meet modern fighters in the Ukrainian sky. I am confident that these aircraft will significantly strengthen the defense of our cities against Russian missile terror and enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the sky," Umierov said.

In addition, the meeting discussed investments in our defense industry. Denmark is the first NATO country to directly finance Ukrainian arms and ammunition production.

According to Umierov, the first contract will be signed in the near future.

"Another priority is the creation of joint ventures. We discussed the model of joint investment in arms production, which will help strengthen our defense capabilities. For this purpose, the Defense Ministry is creating the Defense Fund, which will become the main partner for our foreign allies in the creation of joint ventures," the Defense Minister added.

As Censor.NET previously reported, F-16 fighters are on their way from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine right now and will join the defense of Ukrainian skies this summer.

