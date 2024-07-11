Declaration of NATO summit calls process of Ukraine’s accession irreversible

NATO member states called Ukraine's accession to the Alliance irreversible and assured of their support for our country on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration.

This is stated in the declaration of the NATO summit in Washington, released on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As Ukraine continues its vital efforts, we will continue to support it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," the document says.

At the same time, it is pointed out that Ukraine must choose how to ensure its own security without external interference.

"Ukraine's future lies in NATO. Ukraine is becoming more and more compatible and politically integrated with the Alliance," the declaration emphasizes.

NATO Allies welcome the concrete progress that Ukraine has made since the Vilnius Summit in the necessary democratic, economic, and security reforms.

Read: NATO Summit agrees €40bn plan to fund Ukraine's defense in 2025

"We reaffirm that we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when member states agree and the conditions are met," the document says.

This decision, as well as the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to be held on Thursday, combined with ongoing efforts by Allies, "is a bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO". Allies said they will continue to support Ukraine's progress in terms of interoperability, as well as in implementing democratic and security sector reforms.

The Declaration also mentions the decision to establish a NATO Security Assistance Task Force (NSATU) "to coordinate the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine and training by Allies and partners". In addition, support is expressed for the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC). The document also welcomes the Secretary General's decision to appoint a senior NATO representative in Ukraine.

Also read: NATO is stepping up cooperation with Ukraine and taking a leading role in security and training, says Stoltenberg