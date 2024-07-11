Ukraine has right to strike deep into the territory of Russia. This is self-defense - Stoltenberg

Ukraine should have the right to strike the territory of the aggressor country, as this is provided for by its right to self-defense.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after a meeting of the Euro-Atlantic Council, Censor.NET reports with reference to "EP".

He noted that this is a war of aggression, Russia attacked its neighbor and violated international law.

According to international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defense. We help Ukraine realize its right to self-defense by supplying weapons and equipment, including long-range missiles, in particular, ATACMS," Stoltenberg emphasized.

The NATO Secretary General welcomed the US decision to relax restrictions on the use of long-range missiles on the territory of Russia, as the enemy has again attacked the Kharkiv region and fighting continues almost along the entire front line.

Also remind, that the day before, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the USA to lift all restrictions on strikes on air bases in Russia.

