Majority of enemy’s attacks were repelled in Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors over last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 146 combat engagements were registered. Enemy attacks were repelled in 12 directions.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using nine missiles, as well as 56 air strikes using 68 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, including 116 using multiple launch rocket systems.

In addition, on the night of 11 July 2024, the Russians fired two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Kursk region at Sumy region and attacked with six Shahed strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

Enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the vicinity of populated areas, including Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Borshchove, Mali Prokhody and Hlyboke in Kharkiv region; Myrnohrad, Ocheretyne, Prohres, Zhelanne, Vovche, Kurakhove, Urozhaine, Makarivka, Storozhove, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York and Novyi Komar in Donetsk region.

Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, etc. were destroyed and damaged.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as destroyed two artillery systems and one electronic warfare/radar station.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1110 people. The enemy also lost two tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, four MLRS, three air defence systems, three cruise missiles, 36 operational and tactical UAVs, 56 vehicles and four pieces of special equipment.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued its offensive. Nine combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks totalled 10 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled all enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Terny.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian assault attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, New York, Toretsk and Deliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 42 assaults in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres, Kalynove, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha, Yurivka, Yevhenivka and Karlivka, where the invaders, supported by air power, tried to force our units out of their positions. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Dalne, Nevske and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made seven attacks on our positions in the area of Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine and Makarivka.

Situation in the South

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupants tried to advance in the area of Huliaipole but failed.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two combat engagements took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupants are continuing to try to drive the Ukrainian Defence Forces from their positions at the bridgeheads. Two Russian attacks failed on the left bank of the Dnieper near Krynky.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.