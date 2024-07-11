The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin stated that Russia does not plan to participate in the second Peace Summit, which Ukraine seeks to organize.

As reported by Censor.NET, his statement was quoted by the RIA Novosti propaganda agency.

According to him, the second summit is allegedly "an attempt to rehabilitate for the failure" during the Global Summit in Switzerland.

Galuzin called the "Peace Formula" of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "dead end and ultimatum".

"We do not accept such ultimatums and we are not going to participate in such "summits," added Lavrov's deputy.

Also remind, that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the other day about Ukraine's desire to hold the second Global Peace Summit in 2024.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Russia can be included in the second Peace Summit in the format of the "grain agreement"