103 invaders and 34 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed in south over last day

The southern defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 103 occupiers were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 103 people.

The Russians also lost 34 pieces of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

2 Grad MLRSs;

1 Buratino heavy rocket propelled flame thrower;

1 anti-aircraft artillery system;

9 cannons;

12 units of armored vehicles;

4 reconnaissance UAVs;

4 boats;

1 ATV.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11 dugouts, 2 field supply points, a UAV control center and a field logistics center.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 555,620 Russian invaders.