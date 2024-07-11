At least 146 civilians killed and 672 wounded in June as result of war in Ukraine - UN

In June 2024, at least 146 civilians were killed and 672 injured in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in the monthly report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"In June 2024, at least 146 civilians were killed and 672 injured in Ukraine. Although the total number of casualties is lower than in May, it is the second highest in 2024. The number of child casualties in June was the highest in 2024 (eight children were killed and 57 injured)," the report said.

In May, as reported, the number of civilians killed (174) and injured (690) increased by 22.9% compared to April, in April the increase compared to March was another 16.4%, and in March compared to February - 20%.

"72% of civilian casualties in June were caused by artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and aerial bombardment, while 26% were caused by rockets and ammunition from the barricades," the UN noted.

In addition, OHCHR documented 33 attacks on energy infrastructure, 23 of which were in government-controlled territory, and two attacks on railway infrastructure in government-controlled territory.

Also in June, 10 educational institutions were destroyed and 37 damaged, and seven medical facilities were damaged.

It has been clarified that the number of civilian casualties is likely to be underestimated in cities where prolonged intense fighting took place at the beginning of the armed conflict in 2022, such as Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region).

According to confirmed UN data, a total of 5,432 men, 3,347 women, 327 boys and 267 girls have been killed since the full-scale Russian aggression, while the gender of 28 children and 1,883 adults has not yet been established.

Among the 22,594 wounded, 694 are boys and 508 are girls, as well as 285 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

It was clarified that in June, 79 men, 59 women, two boys and six girls were killed and 324 men, 291 women, 29 boys and 28 girls were injured.

OHCHR also clarifies that the vast majority of civilian casualties in June (141 killed and 664 injured) were caused by explosive weapons with a wide area of impact. Mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) caused 5 deaths and 8 injuries.

According to OHCHR, the total number of civilian casualties from February 24, 2022, to the end of June 2024, amounted to at least 33,878, including 11,284 deaths. Also, since the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, 66 medical and 280 educational institutions have been destroyed and 453 and 958 have been damaged, accordingly.

As a reminder, 44 people were killed in a massive attack in Ukraine on Monday, July 8, including 33 in Kyiv.