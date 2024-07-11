Today Ukraine to carry over for consideration draft resolution on nuclear safety to UN General Assembly - Kyslytsia

On July 11, Ukraine, together with dozens of co-sponsoring countries, to carry over for consideration a draft resolution "Safety and Security of Ukraine's Nuclear Facilities, including Zaporizhzhia NPP" to the UN General Assembly.

Censor.NET reports that this was announced by Ukraine's representative to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia.

As noted, after the Summit on Peace for Ukraine in Switzerland, the UN General Assembly will consider the issue of safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities, including ZNPP, which was discussed by leaders of countries and international organizations in Switzerland as one of the three key topics.

"The draft resolution of the General Assembly recalls that the Summit emphasized that any use of nuclear energy and nuclear facilities must be safe, secure, reliably protected and not harmful to the environment and that Ukrainian nuclear power plants and facilities, in particular ZNPP, must remain under the full sovereign control of Ukraine in accordance with the IAEA principles," Kyslytsia said.

He also thanked the countries that supported the project and became its co-sponsors before the vote.

As of Wednesday, the countries are: Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belize, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Micronesia (Federated States of), Netherlands, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tonga, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vanuatu.

He also said that the broadcast of the GA meeting will begin approximately after 10:30 pm Kyiv time.

