The Prime Minister of Bavaria in Germany and the head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party, Markus Söder, does not rule out the possibility that the federal government led by the Union may begin to return men liable for military service to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASB Zeitung.

It is noted that in recent weeks, the allied parties - the CSU and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) - have been discussing the issue of removing protection from Ukrainian conscripts.

According to Söder, if the German government is headed by the CDU/CSU, it will send Ukrainians of conscription age if Ukraine makes a request.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution on centralized printing of draft notices to reduce burden on TCRs

In particular, he opposed the idea that Ukrainian refugees should be automatically entitled to social assistance. The party was immediately skeptical, Söder added.

The newspaper noted that Ukrainian refugees who went to Germany receive assistance as citizens, not as asylum seekers.

In his turn, Johannes Winkel, the head of the Union of JU, argues that these Ukrainians should defend their own country, not seek asylum in Germany.

Read more: US plans to deploy long-range weapons in Germany after 2026 - White House