AFU General Staff: There were 62 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day, invaders are actively conducting air strikes in Pokrovsk and Kharkiv directions

As of 4 p.m., the total number of hostile offensive and assault actions has increased to 62. The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, the occupiers are actively conducting air strikes here and in the Kharkiv sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders conducted three unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke. In addition, the enemy has already conducted 14 air strikes today, dropping 28 GABs. The areas of eight different settlements were affected. Among them are Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Starytsia.

The occupiers keep trying to put pressure on the Ukrainian defense in the Kupiansk direction. They are unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove. They increased the number of assault operations to four. Half of them were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces, two assaults, near Berestove, are still ongoing. The enemy bombarded the areas of Kupiansk and Hlushkivka with five GABs.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, near Makiivka and Nevske, the enemy conducted five attacks over the last day, two of which are still ongoing. He fired unguided aerial missiles from army aircraft near Novoiehorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian aggressor continues assaults near Rozdolivka and Verkhnokamianske. The number of combat engagements increased to three. One of them is still ongoing.

Read more: Majority of enemy’s attacks were repelled in Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors over last day - General Staff

Three combat engagements have already taken place in the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day. The enemy, supported by attack aircraft, is attacking Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske. The battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted four attacks near Pivnichne and Toretsk. The fighting is ongoing. Our troops repelled another attack near Zalizne.

The Pokrovsk direction remains the most intense point along the entire contact line. The number of enemy attacks here has increased to 24 so far. The occupants are concentrating their efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Prohres, trying to push our defenses in the sector with the support of attack and bombing aircraft, which attacked seven different localities. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their captured objectives and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The number of firefights in the Kurakhove direction increased to six. All enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka were repelled.



In the Vremivka direction, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful offensives near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine. Near the latter, they fired at our positions from Ka-52 helicopters.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 92 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy intensified activity in Siversk direction

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Huliaipole. It was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Tiahynka and Tokarivka were bombed.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.