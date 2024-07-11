Prime Minister Kishida: Japan will continue cooperation with NATO to help Ukraine

Japan became one of the first countries to sign a security agreement with Ukraine, has supported and will continue to support Ukraine, including in cooperation with NATO.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Japan is indeed the first non-North Atlantic country to sign a bilateral document on support and cooperation with Ukraine last month. Japan has cooperated and will continue to cooperate with NATO, and will continue steps and efforts to assist Ukraine," Fumio Kishida said.

The Prime Minister of Japan emphasized that Japan intends to strengthen the system of information exchange with NATO through individual partnership programs (ITPPs) and promote cooperation in such areas as space, cyber and joint exercises in various fields. He also expressed hope for continued cooperation with NATO and the IP4 (Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand).

As the NATO Secretary General emphasized in a joint speech with the head of the Japanese government, Japan is one of NATO's most active and closest partners.

"In the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, this is even more important, we are cooperating more closely, because, as you said, what is happening in Ukraine today can happen in Asia tomorrow. And we see North Korea, Iran and China contributing to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. This shows that our security is not regional, but global," Jens Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General thanked Japan for its support of Ukraine.