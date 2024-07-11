It’s not realistic to change policy so that Ukraine can hit airfields across Russia with US weapons - Carpenter

It is "not realistic" to change the policy so that Ukraine can use American weapons to strike airfields across Russia.

This was stated by Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"Russia is a huge country. Some of these bombers are launched from very far away from Ukraine. We will never be able to fully deal with all the airfields in Russia unless we cover the whole of Russia," the official said.

Carpenter explained that the White House believes that the best use of the long-range missiles provided to Kyiv is "the campaign that Ukraine has been very successful in Crimea and in the occupied Donbas." "And we've seen that some of those strikes have forced Russian aircraft to leave Crimea, and have allowed Ukraine to get closer to those front lines and protect its troops," he added.

Carpenter said that he does not foresee any changes in this policy of Washington: "And I also don't think from a military standpoint it would provide much support at this point... we think it's important for Ukraine to focus on active defense right now to push back, to weaken the Russian forces on the front lines."

