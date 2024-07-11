NATO should allow Ukraine to attack deeper targets in Russia - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The outcome of the Washington NATO summit could be to allow Ukraine to attack deeper targets in Russia, particularly given the recent Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, which would send a powerful message to Moscow.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said this on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I think it would be the best outcome of these days if Ukraine was allowed to strike targets deeper in Russia," Landsbergis said.

According to him, this primarily refers to Ukraine's attacks on targets with existing weapons, from which, in particular, civilian targets such as the Okhmadyt children's hospital in Kyiv were attacked.

"It is not part of the declaration, it is not part of the NATO decision-making process, but it can be a very strong message, again, a signal to Moscow," the Lithuanian minister said.

He also emphasized the importance of reflecting new hybrid threats in the joint declaration and suggested that some of them should be considered terrorist attacks.

"In some cases, I challenge the very idea of calling it a hybrid threat, because it is something more. When Russia is involved in indirect kinetic attacks, we have to find another name. I would prefer to use the term terrorist attack or state-sponsored terrorist attack," Landsbergis said.