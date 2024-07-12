Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that Ukraine's accession to NATO guarantees the outbreak of World War III.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Espresso.

Fico believes that Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance will cause a "global conflict".

"I understand the desire of Ukraine, it is a sovereign country, but Ukraine's membership in NATO is only a guarantee of World War III," said the Slovak prime minister.

This opinion was voiced by the head of the Slovak government a few hours after his country supported the position that Ukraine is on an "irreversible path" to joining the Alliance at the NATO summit in Washington.

At the same time, Fico said that he had instructed Slovak representatives to make this point at the summit: "Ukraine can join NATO only when it fulfils all the criteria for membership and after all the member states of the bloc sign the relevant decision.

