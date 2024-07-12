Orban: "We discussed peace in Ukraine with Trump. He is going to solve this problem"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had met with former US President Donald Trump and discussed the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine.

Orban wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Peace Mission 5.0. I was honored to visit President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to achieve peace. The good news of the day is that he is going to solve this problem!" he said.

In turn, Trump thanked the Hungarian prime minister.

"Thank you, Viktor. There must be PEACE, and soon. Too many people have died in a war that should never have started!" the former US president added.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that on 11 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Viktor Orbán's visits to Moscow and Beijing

As a reminder, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on Monday, 8 July, as part of his "peacekeeping mission".

On 5 July, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, several European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

