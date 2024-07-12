Strikes by Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets deep into territory of Russian Federation must comply with international law. Everything depends on circumstances - Prime Minister of Denmark Frederiksen

The Danish government does not rule out the possibility of Ukraine striking with F-16 fighter jets outside the country. However, it all depends on the circumstances.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country, Mette Frederiksen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

She was responding to a question from the publication about whether Denmark's permission to use its F-16 fighter jets to strike all of Russia's territory or only part of it.

You can't ask this question and expect a simple answer, because everything depends on the circumstances. This should be according to international law. But it is possible to achieve goals outside of Ukraine, yes," Frederiksen emphasized.

Commenting on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine needs at least 128 fighter jets, the head of the Danish government noted that she hopes to mobilize the efforts of her partners.

"President Zelenskyy is right. When we look at the number of fighter jets in Russia, it is very large. They are currently being used directly in Ukraine. Therefore, the planes we can provide will not be enough...

We hope that more aircraft will be transferred and that more countries will support this process, as well as pilot training," Frederiksen said.

Commenting on the fears of some partner countries regarding possible escalation, the head of the Danish government noted that Ukraine "is obliged to defend itself."

"The same applies to the rest of Europe. We have to protect our continent, our values ​​, and all people. And therefore we have to not only protect Ukraine but also defeat the Russians," Frederiksen summarized.

Earlier, Mette Frederiksen said that partners should transfer more aid to Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression.