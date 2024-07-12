Ukraine won’t be ready to launch counteroffensive or retake large swaths of territory from Russia by 2025 due to slow arms supply - NYT

Due to the slow supply of weapons, Ukraine will not be able to launch a counteroffensive until next year.

As Censor.NET informs, The New York Times writes about it.

Despite billions of dollars in additional arms and security aid, NATO announced this week, allied officials said Ukraine would not be ready to launch a counteroffensive or retake large swathes of territory from Russia until next year. The main problem is that it will take weeks, if not months, to deliver missiles, combat vehicles, ammunition, and air defense equipment from the US and European countries to the front line.At the same time, some of the recently promised weapons have not yet been purchased or even manufactured.

"In many cases, you could see that we can make decisions, but unfortunately we cannot deliver effectively. This is a huge disappointment for me personally, because Ukrainians expect this aid to come, this military equipment to go to Ukraine, but this is not happening," said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Most of the promises made to Ukraine at the NATO summit were described as long-term commitments to the country's security over the next decade.

A senior alliance official said the support would allow Ukraine to push back against Russia next year as Ukraine waits for more Western weapons to arrive and deploys more troops to the front.

A senior U.S. Department of Defense official said the Ukrainians will continue to defend themselves for the next six months, but in constant motion on a battlefield that "will ultimately prevent them from making significant gains."

At the same time, American officials and analysts believe that the situation on the battlefield has changed significantly over the past few weeks, as Ukraine has begun to receive US aid approved by Congress. Ukraine was able to slow down the advance of the Russians in the east and stop their advance near Kharkiv.

Also remind, that the Foreign Policy publication wrote that Ukraine needs a counteroffensive in order to go to negotiations in a stronger position.

