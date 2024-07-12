Polish Sejm recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatar people in 1944 as genocide

On July 12, the Polish parliament approved the Resolution "On commemorating the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people" by 414 votes, recognizing the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide.

According to Censor.NET, citing Espresso, this was reported by People's Deputy of Ukraine Mykola Kniazhytskyi.

"It is extremely important for us that the whole world recognizes the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide. Because we are a democratic country. Crimean Tatars are part of the Ukrainian people who suffered from the Russian Empire and continue to suffer now. Crimea is now occupied, and it is extremely important for us to liberate Crimea. We can liberate it only if we fight together with the whole world for the rights of the Crimean Tatar population," he told Espresso.

The Polish Sejm recognized that "the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 and its consequences were an act of genocide against the Crimean Tatar people."

"The Polish Parliament recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide. This is an extremely important decision! The Baltic countries have already joined the recognition of this terrible crime. A month ago, the PACE called for recognizing the 1944 deportation as an act of genocide against the Crimean Tatar people. And today, the Polish Sejm adopted an important resolution on this issue," noted Knyazhytsky.

The resolution "On honoring the memory of the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people" was supported in the Sejm by 414 votes, with 16 against and 2 abstentions.

Every year on May 18, Ukraine and the world celebrate the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People and commemorate the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatars and the anniversary of their mass deportation. The year 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of the genocide of the indigenous people of Crimea.