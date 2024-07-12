ENG
News War
Occupiers shelled Kherson: there was direct hit to educational institution, shop was destroyed

Russian invaders shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. One of the educational institutions was hit. The enemy fire also destroyed a store.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A direct hit to one of the educational institutions was recorded. The building's facade and roof were smashed. The enemy fire also destroyed a shop," the RMA said.

They added that there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the latest ruscist attacks.

As reported, on the morning of July 12, explosions were reported in Kherson.

