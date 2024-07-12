SSU prepares evidence base for Hague on Russia’s use of anti-personnel landmines against Ukrainian population

The Security Service of Ukraine is preparing a large-scale evidence base that demonstrates the deliberate use of anti-personnel mines by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine. This is a deliberate violation of international law, laws and customs of war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 1,000 civilians have been injured by enemy explosive devices, 297 of whom have been killed. Many of them are children. After the SSU receives sufficient evidence, the issue of transferring the materials to the International Criminal Court in The Hague will be decided," the statement said.

As the investigation revealed, the ruscists deliberately set up mine traps near or on the territory of settlements located in the combat zone.

The occupiers use various consumer items, including children's toys and candy boxes, to disguise the munitions.

In addition, Russian proxies often set up minefields to cover their retreat from the frontline areas and the border of Ukraine.

Most cases of the aggressor's use of booby traps against the civilian population were recorded in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

These are high-explosive and fragmentation anti-personnel mines of the following types:

PFM-1 is a pressure-action munition (known as a "petal"). Due to its specific shape, it is hardly noticeable on the ground. Most of the time, when such a mine is detonated, a person receives significant leg injuries that can lead to death;

PMN-2 is also a pressure-acting munition. Usually, when it explodes, a person's limb is torn off when they step on a mine;

OZM-72 is a jumping circular munition (known as a "frog mine"). When triggered, it "jumps" to a height of almost 1 meter and causes fragments within a radius of 25 meters;

MON-50 is a directed-action anti-personnel mine prohibited by the Ottawa Convention.

Within the framework of multi-episode criminal proceedings under Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war), investigative actions are ongoing to bring war criminals to justice.

"The SSU urges Ukrainian citizens to follow the safety rules. If you find an explosive or suspicious object, do not touch it, stay calm, memorize the place of discovery and report it to law enforcement agencies or special services. Call 112 or 101," the agency appealed to the residents of Ukraine.

"The investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office," the SSU added.

As a reminder, as of May 1, 2024, 669 civilians, including 78 children, have been injured by explosive devices in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. More than 297 people were killed, including 15 children.