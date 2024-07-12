Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to blow up the dams of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant and the Kaniv reservoir in order to "blame Russia for this."

She said this during a briefing on July 12, according to Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv is preparing to destroy the dams of the Kyiv HPP and the Kaniv Reservoir, which will be another cynical provocation against Russia," the representative of the aggressor country said.

It should be noted that in June 2023, after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin lied that Ukraine was involved in the destruction of the plant. The same accusations were spread by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country Russia.

Blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

On June 6, 2023, the Russian occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP. The explosion led to the flooding of a number of settlements in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, including the occupied territories.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 31 people died as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.

The number of people killed by the dam explosion in the occupied territories is unknown.

