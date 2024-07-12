Attack on veteran in Dnipro with Tyshchenko’s participation: ex-police officer involved in case is placed under house arrest - media

On July 11, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, who is suspected of involvement in the attack on ex-Kraken soldier Dmytro Pavlov (Son) in Dnipro.

This was reported by Slidstvo.Info with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that the court ordered the ex-convict Bohdan Pysarenko not to leave his home around the clock for two months. Prosecutors asked the court to hold him in custody without bail, so after this court decision, they filed an appeal.

The defendant in the case is suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty (Article 146(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and abuse of power (Article 365(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ex-prisoner Pysarenko was served a notice of suspicion on July 8, 2024. The text of the suspicion, which was received by Slidstvo.info journalists from law enforcement sources, states that Pysarenko ordered the victim Dmytro Mazosa to stop, physically prevented him from moving with a baby carriage with a baby and tried to "round up" the victim several times.

According to prosecutors, the former law enforcement officer knew that he was exceeding his authority and had no legal grounds to use force against the veteran, but this did not stop him.

Earlier it was reported that the Kyiv police dismissed its officer Bohdan Pysarenko, who was involved in a clash between the security of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko and a volunteer of the Kraken special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Dmytro Pavlov (Son) in Dnipro.

What preceded it?

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andriievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the People`s Deputy had been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a measure of restraint on Tyshchenko in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.