At NATO summit, Erdogan discusses reopen of "grain corridor" with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy the reopening of the "grain corridor" from Ukrainian ports. The Turkish leader raised this issue on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

Erdogan spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, Habertürk writes, Censor.NET reports.

The Turkish president expressed hope that the grain corridor would be reopened.

"We are currently negotiating with both Russia and Ukraine on this issue. We have not yet reached an agreement on this issue," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader noted that during his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he discussed this issue with him. Erdogan raised the issue with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit.

"I hope that we can reopen this corridor," Erdogan added in a conversation with journalists.

