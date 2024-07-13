Enemy tried to break through defense of AFU in Kurakhove direction, in day at front - 149 combat clashes - General Staff

During the day, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, and Orichiv directions.

this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy carried out 64 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using 94 air defense systems. In addition, he carried out almost 5,000 attacks, in particular, 143 - from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Vovchansk, Mali Prohody, Starytsia, Kupiansk, and Hlyboke of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Luhansk region, Serebrianka Forestry; Chasiv Yar, Progres, Mezhove, Heorhiivka, Storozhove, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York, Dalnye, Katerynivka, and Makarivka of the Donetsk region.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, etc. were destroyed and damaged.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy and also hit three anti-aircraft vehicles and an enemy artillery system.

As a result of the last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amount to 1120 people. Also, our soldiers neutralized eight tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 34 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 52 cars, and 13 units of special equipment.

Fighting in the east

The enemy continued offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction. There were 13 combat clashes in the areas of Hlyboke, Starytsia, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk settlements.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of attacks per day amounted to 11. The defense forces repelled all enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany, and Berestovo.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, and Torske settlements, as well as in the Serebrianka forest.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assaults by the Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Ivanovsky, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Severne, Zalizne, and New York.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 42 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Lozuvatske, Sokil, Yasnobrodivka, Vozdvizhenka, and Karlivka, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy efforts was near Novoaleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on our positions in the Vodiane and Urozhane areas.

In the Orihiv direction, three combat clashes took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

The situation in the north

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

