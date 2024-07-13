It is increasingly difficult for Russian authorities to hide level of losses in war, resources for conducting hostilities are running out - DIU

Information about hostilities broadcast by internal Russian propaganda is increasingly causing fatigue and dissatisfaction among the population of the Russian Federation, rather than delight and exaltation, as was the case at the beginning of the invasion.

"One of the reasons for such changes is the inconsistency of the information disseminated by the regime with the real situation: the level of losses during the war is increasingly difficult to hide, and the resources for conducting hostilities are running out, which, in particular, is evidenced by Moscow's active preparation for a record tax increase in its history," - the message says.

According to the DIU, according to the Kremlin's plan, under the guise of a "progressive scale of personal income tax", budget levies will increase for Russians who earn more than $2,200 a month. The income tax rate will increase from 20% to 25%.

According to the estimates of the Russian regime, the so-called tax reform will allow collecting about 200 billion dollars in the period from 2025 to 2031.

Also, the disappointing dynamics of public sentiment, which is monitored in the Kremlin, forces the Russian military-political leadership to prepare the population for tightening the belts. Regional representatives of Putin's regime are already trying to shift the focus of attention from annoying military topics to the rapid resolution of social and everyday problems.

As the DIU emphasizes, "Putin's officials from Moscow, in particular party members, have been sent "to the people" to organize various support measures for the participants in the war against Ukraine and their family members, to participate in citizen receptions, to develop and discuss demonstrative social draft laws: on supporting volunteering, raising salaries, protection of veterans".

"A special place here is the 'support' of the disabled, whose number is constantly increasing due to the war against Ukraine. In particular, for the occupiers maimed during hostilities, the Russian authorities seek to develop domestic tourism. For example, the minimum number of places for the disabled in Russian parking lots is now 15%," noted the DIU.

Also, in Russia, it was ordered to allocate the so-called "Vereshchagin cards" to the participants of the war against Ukraine - vouchers with a denomination of 15,000 rubles, which can be used to buy tickets to cultural institutions throughout the year.

"In general, the intensification of the "social" activities of the aggressor state indicates an attempt to channel discontent and avoid uncontrolled social explosions in Russia," the DIU stressed.

Also remind, according to British intelligence, in April and May 2024, the average daily combat losses of the Russian army increased to the maximum level during the entire period of the war.

Нагадаємо, за даними британської розвідки, у квітні та травні 2024 року середньодобові бойові втрати російської армії зросли до максимального рівня за весь період війни.