Despite the signing of numerous bilateral security agreements with allied countries, as well as the signing of the Ukrainian Security Compact as part of the Washington Summit, Ukraine did not receive a real guarantee of security. The only available security guarantee is the fifth article and NATO.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Voice of America", this was stated by the President of Lithuania Edgars Rinkevics.

"The compact provides a lot of support, arms and training to the Ukrainian military. But we must admit that the only available security guarantee is the fifth article and NATO," the Lithuanian president noted.

Ta emphasized that the support provided by all countries provides maximum opportunities when it comes to defense and security. But it is called a security agreement.

"It does not provide the same level of guarantees as NATO membership. And that is why we have always insisted on the importance of NATO membership," he explained.

Part of the support should be the easing of restrictions for Ukraine to hit targets in Russia with Western weapons. However, such limits are set by individual countries, and NATO as an organization cannot determine the limits, instead, these decisions must be made by individual donor countries.

Rinkevichs also noted that in communication with American officials and representatives of both parties regarding potential peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, emphasis should be placed on conveying the idea that "history shows that Russia cannot be trusted."

"Moscow's promises may turn out to be 'false' - as was the case with the Budapest Memorandum and the Minsk Agreements," the Latvian leader explained.