The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 127 occupiers were destroyed.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 127 people.

The Russians also lost 48 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

16 guns;

3 mortars;

20 units of armored vehicles;

3 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 electronic warfare station;

2 Starlink satellite terminals;

1 video surveillance camera;

1 boat;

1 quad bike.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 field supply points, 2 observation points, 3 dugouts, a transformer, a warehouse of material and technical equipment, a UAV control station, and a UAV control relay.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 557,770 Russian invaders.