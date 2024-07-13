Russian "Shaheds" fly into Belarus for second time in two days. Country raised its aviation - "Belaruski Hayun"

During the attack by Russian troops on Ukraine on the night of 13 July, one of the Russian Shahed drones entered the territory of Belarus and flew over 350 kilometres. Belarus sent a helicopter and a fighter jet to intercept the drone.

This was reported by the monitoring group Belaruski Gayun

According to Belaruski Gayun, the Russian "Shahed" crossed the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the village of Loieva (Gomel region) at around 03:00 on the night of 13 July and continued to move north.

The Shahed flew over Gomel and Zhlobin, entered the Mogilev region, and then the Minsk region, coming as close as possible to the Belarusian capital.

At 5am, a Mi-24 helicopter and a Su-30 fighter jet were alerted to intercept the UAV.

The drone then entered the Vitebsk region of Belarus and probably flew to Vitebsk. In total, the "Shahed" flew over 350 km across Belarus. It is unknown what happened to the drone afterwards.

By the way, this is the second such case in two days when a Russian drone flew into the territory of Belarus.

As a reminder, on Saturday morning, 13 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 13 July, Russians attacked Ukraine with 5 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs. Four of the UAVs were shot down, and the fifth left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus."

In addition, it was previously reported that in the evening of 11 July, one of the Russian "Shaheds" launched from Ukraine flew into Belarus and stayed in the airspace of Belarus for at least 1 hour.