General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine: Since beginning of day, 109 combat engagements took place, fighting continues in nine directions

The defence forces continue to actively counter the Russian aggressor, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 4 pm on 13.07.2024, Censor.NET reports.

Clashes since the beginning of the day

In total, 109 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The settlements of Khodyno, Karpovychi, Grabovske, Zapsil, Hirsk and Mogrytsia were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire.

At the same time, the Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists conducted eight air strikes using 18 KABs. They targeted the areas of Ukrainian settlements Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Starytsa, and Mali Prokhody.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Hlyboke 13 times. Our soldiers repelled 10 attacks, three more are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault operations near Sinkivka, Vilshana, Petropavlivka, Novoselivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. Four of the battles ended and seven are ongoing. The highest concentration of enemy forces is observed in the area of Berestove.

Read more: Russians attacked Budy in Kharkiv region twice. Two people were killed, more than 20 wounded, including child (updated)

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked our positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka and Terny 15 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks, five more are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled four enemy attacks near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske. Three more firefights are ongoing in the areas of Razdolivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out six assault operations near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka. Three battles ended, three more are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. Six of the battles ended without success for the Russians, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made the largest number of attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka. The defence forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 17 attacks, seven engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobieda. Seven battles are over, two are ongoing.

Russian occupiers became significantly more active in the Vremivsk direction. Here, the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defences near Urozhaine, Makarove, Kostiantynivka and Velyka Novosilka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian assaults, and another enemy attack is underway near Vodiane.

It is worth noting that the situation in other areas has not changed significantly," the General Staff said in a statement.





