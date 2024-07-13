Russia’s double strike on Budy in Kharkiv region hits railway: five railway workers wounded

On the afternoon of 13 July, the Russian Federation attacked Budy in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers attacked railway facilities and rolling stock. At least five railway workers were injured.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

The wounded include a driver, a station manager, a station duty officer, a senior railway foreman, and a train assembler.

"Three railway workers were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds and concussion, and two more were provided with medical assistance on the spot," the report said.

In addition, the wagons were damaged. The fires caused by the enemy strike were promptly extinguished.

"The enemy continues to attack the railway infrastructure every day. Our facilities near the frontline in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and southern Ukraine are most affected," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Strike on Budy in the Kharkiv region

On Saturday, 13 July, the Russians shelled the village of Budy in the Kharkiv region twice.

Two people were reported dead and more than 20 wounded as a result of the shelling. There is a child among the wounded.