Defense Forces of South destroyed 117 invaders and 68 units of weapons and military equipment of Russians in day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 117 occupiers were destroyed.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 117 people.

The Russians also lost 68 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1";

2 tanks;

8 guns;

3 mortars;

36 units of armored vehicles;

10 reconnaissance UAVs;

1 electronic warfare station;

2 video surveillance cameras;

3 boats;

2 ATVs.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 UAV launch sites, 3 ammunition storage sites, 2 observation posts, 1 firing position, 5 dugouts, and 2 personnel shelters.

Also remind, that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 559,090 Russian invaders.