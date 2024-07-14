Not all citizens who have updated their credentials will be mobilized - Ministry of Defense

\After updating credentials, not all citizens will be called up for military service.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense, Mark Andrusiak, director of the Personnel Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense, told about this.

"Today, according to the information we already have, about 3 million citizens of Ukraine have updated their data. The need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for conscription during mobilization is much smaller. Therefore, not all citizens who have updated their registration data will be called up for military service," he stated.

He also added that the data update was created for a fair approach, "so that the state sees all conscripts on military records."

Read more: 10 thousand people have applied to recruitment centers, about thousand of them are already servicemen - MoD

Mobilization and update of credentials

Also remind, on May 18, the law on mobilization entered into force. According to the updated legislation, all conscripted Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 must update their credentials by July 16, 2024. Those who do not do this on time face fines.

It was also reported that women conscripts would be fined if they did not update their TCRSS credentials within 60 days

Data can be updated through the "Rezerv+" mobile application or in person at TCRSS or administrative service centers.

"Rezerv+" is a mobile application for conscripts, conscripts, and reservists, which will allow you to update your credentials online in the "Oberih" registry.