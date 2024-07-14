Russia accuses Biden administration of "creating atmosphere for attacking Trump"

The Kremlin has said that it does not believe that the US administration is responsible for the attempted assassination of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, but it "created an atmosphere that provoked the attack".

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, this was stated by the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov.

"We do not believe that the attempt to eliminate and kill Trump was organised by the current government. But the atmosphere around candidate Trump... provoked what America is facing today," Peskov said.

As noted, his comments echoed the statements of some of Trump's Republican allies, who immediately laid the blame on Biden.

"After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena - using legal instruments, courts, prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate - it became obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger," Peskov added.

Peskov also said that Putin has no plans to call Trump in connection with this incident.

Attempted assassination attempt on Trump

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that shots were allegedly fired during Trump's speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Later it became known that Trump was assassinated during his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was glad to learn that Trump was safe and wished him a speedy recovery.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.