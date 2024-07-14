US Secret Service director summoned to Congress for hearings over Trump assassination attempt

In connection with the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee has invited Director of the US Secret Service Kimberly Cheadle to testify.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the committee's Twitter post.

As noted, the head of this body, James Comer, invited Director of the US Secret Service, Cheadle, to testify at a hearing on Monday, 22 July.

"Americans are demanding answers about the attempted assassination of President Trump," the post reads.

Attempted assassination attempt on Trump

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that shots were allegedly fired during Trump's speech at a rally in Pennsylvania. Later it became known that Trump was assassinated during his rally in Pennsylvania. Trump himself later spoke about his condition after the assassination attempt.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was glad to learn that Trump was safe and wished him a speedy recovery.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.