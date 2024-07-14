AFU have already engaged in 66 combat engagements along entire frontline, more than third of them in Pokrovsk direction, enemy is actively storming Toretsk direction as well, - General Staff

The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk direction, where more than a third of all the fighting took place. Militants are also actively attacking in the Toretsk direction. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline today has increased to 66.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's report on the situation at the front as of 16 July.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Russian terrorists continue to attack the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions from their territory. In particular, the areas of Chernatske (from the direction of Zernove (Russia)), Mikhalchyna Sloboda (from the direction of Pogar (Russia)), Karpovychi, Hremiachka and Yunakivka were hit by shelling.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

The enemy conducted few attacks in the Kharkiv direction - only three. He unsuccessfully stormed near Vovchansk and Hlyboke. Instead, the terrorists continue to actively fire multiple rocket launchers from Russian territory at Ukrainian villages and towns. In particular, four airstrikes were launched from Belgorod near Lyptsi, four bombs exploded near Vovchanske Khutory, and Vovchansk was hit by two airstrikes with six KABs from the direction of Shebekino (Russia). In addition, the enemy bombed Starytsia and Hlyboke, and attacked Vetarynarne with unguided aerial missiles from helicopters.

In the Kupiansk direction, three enemy attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian forces near Pishchane and Stelmakhivka. Sixteen Russian NARs flew over the Petropavlivka area.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions four times in the areas of Hrekivka and Makiivka. Near the latter, they acted with the support of army aviation, launching 20 NARs. The occupiers also fired uncontrolled aerial missiles at Serebriansky forest.

The Russian invaders keep trying to push through Ukrainian defences in the Siversk direction. Since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled six attacks here. Two more combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there have been five combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The enemy made unsuccessful attacks near Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Andriivka.

Russian occupants are currently conducting two attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, there have been 24 attacks since the beginning of the day. The enemy is making almost all its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Progress, where a total of 19 combat engagements were recorded. Fighting also took place near Vozdvyzhenka, Yasnobrodivka, and Novoselivka Persha. At the same time, the occupiers bombed Ivanivka and Lysychne with three KABs. Russian aircraft fired three times at the area of Oleksandropol with unguided missiles.

In the Kurakhove sector, our troops neutralised two attacks near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy attacked twice near Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. He launched three attacks with guided aerial bombs near Velyka Novosilka. Our troops repelled all the enemy's attempts to advance.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Russian aggressor is trying to continue active operations near Krynky. Since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled two enemy attacks here. The invaders dropped four aerial bombs near Lviv.

The General Staff noted that the situation in other areas remained unchanged.