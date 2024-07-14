Almost 157 thousand hectares of agricultural land have been cleared of mines in Ukraine in six months, - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of this year, sappers have cleared about 157,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine and returned it to use.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, sappers have returned about 157,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine to use," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

In addition, Shmyhal said that over the past six months, the number of certified mine action operators has more than doubled. As of today, 43 of them have been certified.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy announced the launch of a register of mined land.

Watch more: Japan hands over 2 more Nikken mechanized demining vehicles to SES of Ukraine. VIDEO