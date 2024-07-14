Occupiers dropped explosives from drone on civilian car in Kherson. Driver was injured

On Sunday, 14 July, in Kherson, Russian invaders dropped an explosive device on a civilian car from a drone. The driver of the car was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, the wounded man, born in 1987, went to the hospital for medical help on his own.

Watch more: Territorial defence destroyed enemy T-62 tank with double hit. VIDEO

"The doctors diagnosed him with a fragmentary injury to the coxofemoral joint and an acubotrauma," Mrochko said.

The victim was inside the car at the time of the attack. The man is currently receiving the necessary medical care.