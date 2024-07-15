Stoltenberg confirmed that Ukraine has right to attack military targets on Russian territory: It is defined by international law

Ukraine has the right to attack legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is clearly defined by international law.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the United News telethon, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

The NATO Secretary General said that he supported the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on military targets in Russia. He stressed that, according to international law, self-defence includes strikes on the aggressor's territory.

"My position is that there is no doubt that Ukraine has the right to attack legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. This is clearly defined by international law, since this is a war that Russia started against Ukraine, Ukraine has the right to self-defence, and this includes strikes on the territory of the aggressor. This is absolutely clear to me," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that NATO countries that have provided Ukraine with their weapons have imposed various restrictions on their use: "some do not set limits at all, others offer only some restrictions".

Stoltenberg also stressed that a number of allies have eased their restrictions, in particular because of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region.

Read more: Ukraine has right to strike deep into the territory of Russia. This is self-defense - Stoltenberg

In addition, he said that "during the hostilities that took place on the territory of Ukraine, the Defence Forces still struck behind the conditional front line at Russian targets located on Ukrainian soil".

"But in the case of the Kharkiv region, the front line and the Russian border almost coincide, so how can we expect that Ukraine will not attack artillery or airfields located on the other side of the front and, accordingly, the border. I therefore welcome the decision of the Allies to open up the possibility of greater use of weapons to strike these targets," Stoltenberg added.

Read more: NATO allies will provide Ukraine with help that will allow it to win - Stoltenberg