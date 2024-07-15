After 16 July, there may be more military patrols in streets - Istomin, spokesman for Poltava TCR

After 16 July, there may be more military patrols in the streets of the country.

Major Roman Istomin, spokesman for the Poltava TCR and SS, said this in an interview with Telegraf, Censor.NET reports.

Asked whether there would be fewer military patrols on the streets after 16 July, he said: "Maybe even more. It's hard to say."

"Checking military registration documents is also within the competence of the police. Therefore, persons liable for military service should always be prepared for document checks. But no one has cancelled the rules of military registration that existed before the full-scale war. These 60 days, during which the data had to be updated, are additional time given to everyone to update their military registration documents," explained Istomin.

