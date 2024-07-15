No accumulation of Russian troops on border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions - OC "North"

So far, no accumulation of Russian troops has been recorded on the borders of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the operational command "North" Vadym Misnyk on the air of the nationwide telethon "Edyni Novyny", Censor.NET reports.

"In this regard, we do not see any fundamental changes. This means hundreds of kilometres of the state border, and the enemy is also dispersing its forces," he said.

According to Mysnyk, the operational situation is tense, but controlled by the Defence Forces.

"The enemy is sticking to the same tactics, shelling populated areas, both along the border and deep into these regions. The enemy is also actively using sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the "North" command noted.

The Russian occupiers are using the entire arsenal of weapons available to them, mainly artillery of various calibres, FPV drones, and strike reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.

From time to time, the enemy also resorts to air strikes from aircraft and helicopters with guided and unguided bombs.

Earlier, the head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the threat of a Russian offensive in the North does exist, and the situation tends to escalate.