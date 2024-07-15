"Servant of People" Bezuhla is dismissed from post of head of subcommittee in VR Committee on National Security

The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has decided to vote out "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla from the office of the head of the subcommittee on democratic civilian control.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Herashchenko.

"Regarding the vote out Bezuhla from the office of deputy head of the committee, the Office is blocking this decision and the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada is not bringing this resolution to the parliament," she added.

At the same time, Bezuhla stated: "The Committee's reaction to the truth about the problems in the Armed Forces and the military's appeal today was a vote to remove me from the post of chairman of the subcommittee on civilian democratic oversight and control. The theses were: you cannot discredit the military leadership, soon brigade commanders will be dismissed through Facebook, etc. Four People's Deputies abstained.

Colleagues, the subcommittee does not exist because you did not join it. There is nothing to dissmiss. The committee is practically non-existent. You hid and created your own pocket subcommittees, and all of you happily voted for them. The vast majority of these "subcommittees" don't even have meetings, let alone make decisions. For business cards. You are silent inside and out. Not a single decision of the Committee in months. Neither on the kidnapping of people in the TCR and SS, nor Sodol, nor... I remain the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, a member of the Committee and a Member of Parliament of Ukraine. It's not about business cards, it's about deeds."

