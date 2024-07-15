Zelenskyy: Budanov’s statement on Russian troops’ offensive from North was misunderstood

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the words of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, about the Russian invaders' offensive from the north were misunderstood. There can always be an offensive because Ukraine is at war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"After this statement, I called General Budanov. He said that he was misunderstood a little bit. We understand that there may be offensives... just may be. I believe that the situation in the east is the most difficult - in my opinion and in the opinion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command. We believe that serious work has been done in the Kharkiv region to prevent a powerful offensive from the north," he stressed.

According to the President, the halt of the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region allowed troops to be drawn there from different parts of the country along the Russian-Ukrainian border. This made it impossible for a strong group to accumulate in other areas.

"This is what I have received information about and am sharing with you. This is what I have from various intelligence agencies of our state," the Head of State added.

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the threat of a Russian offensive in the North does exist, and the situation tends to escalate.

The Sever Command reported that no accumulation of Russian troops has been recorded on the borders of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.