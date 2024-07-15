Zelenskyy: Delaying decision on US assistance to Ukraine has weakened our position on battlefield

The delay in Washington's decision to allocate a new aid package to Ukraine has weakened the Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions at the front. As a result, the initiative on the battlefield has passed to the enemy.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The President noted that the electoral process currently taking place in the United States affects assistance to our country.

"The turbulence of the electoral process (in the United States - ed.) has a great impact, starting with the package that has been delayed for so long and not voted on for so long. I believe that the long delay in this decision has weakened our position on the battlefield. We have given up the initiative without wanting to," the Ukrainian President said.

According to Zelenskyy, if the main partner delays the decision to support with weapons, "then the military will definitely not be in a positive position".

The President noted that Ukraine now has to seize the initiative on the battlefield, but he acknowledged that this is not easy.

"Now the package has been voted for, but it still takes time for these weapons to arrive. We need more time for the guys to train with these weapons. And since they are not training here, but are studying abroad, this also takes time," the Ukrainian leader said.